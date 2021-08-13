COVID-19 cases statewide and locally are 94% among unvaccinated

The Washington State Department of Health has released a new report on COVID-19 cases between February 1 and July 31 among unvaccinated, broken down by county.
The report also included the breakthrough cases of those who contracted COVID after being vaccinated.
The report states that:
Locally, 94.4% of the 1318 cases in Grays Harbor during that time period had not been vaccinated, while 5.6% had.
Similar percentages existed in Pacific County, with 95.2% of cases from February through July being in the unvaccinated, and 4.8% being breakthrough cases.
As of July 31, 2021, 60.6% of those in Washington state who are eligible to receive vaccines have completed an approved vaccination series.
In both counties, the number of unvaccinated outnumber those who have received a shot. Only 46.7% of Grays Harbor and 49.2% of Pacific County had been vaccinated at the time of the report.
The report goes on to say that:
Officials state that “Vaccinations save lives. Vaccination prevents severe illness and hospitalization and lowers your risk of dying from COVID-19.”
The report also breaks down cases by age, although does not separate those by county.
Report from Department of Health
Cases Among Unvaccinated_2021-8-11.1600