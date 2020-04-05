COVID-19 cases double overnight in Grays Harbor
In the latest update from Grays Harbor Public Health and Social Services, there are now 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor County.
As of Thursday, only 2 cases had been reported locally, with a 3rd case confirmed on Friday.
In their update, Public Health states that their staff is reviewing the cases and notifying close contacts.
“Grays Harbor Public Health Incident Management Team (IMT) remains prepared to respond if any additional cases are identified.”
Authorities say that the best way to prevent spread of COVID-19 is washing your hands thoroughly and frequently, not touching your face, and staying at home as much as possible.
“Residents should continue to follow Governor Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order and only leave their home for essential activities.”
Testing locally is only available for those that meet criteria established by Dr. John Bausher, Grays Harbor County Health Officer.
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you can call Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 call center at (360) 964-1850 and speak with a medical professional who can assess whether or not you meet criteria for testing.
From Grays Harbor Public Health:
What people should do
- Grays Harbor County residents should do their part by following Governor Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. Stay home unless you need to pursue an essential activity like shopping for groceries or going to a medical appointment.
- Residents should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities, and cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others. This recommendation is not a substitute for existing guidance to maintain 6-feet of physical distance from non-household members and performing frequent hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Wearing cloth face coverings will not prevent spread of COVID-19 without these other protective measures. This is not a mandate that you must wear a face covering. It is considered an additional layer of protection.
- If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing), seek medical attention.
If you have a regular healthcare provider, call your provider.
If you do not have a regular health care provider, you can call Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 call center at (360) 964-1850 and speak with a medical professional who can assess whether or not you meet criteria for testing. You can also call Grays Harbor Community Hospital’s primary care clinic for patients with respiratory symptoms at 1-866-537-2778.
Where to get information
The incident management team will be working to get information out as it becomes available.
- Residents can call the Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 call center at (360) 964-1850 for information about COVID-19. The number will be staffed from 8:30am- 4:00pm Monday through Friday.
- Local information and resources related to COVID-19 are also available on our website at www.healthygh.org/covid19.