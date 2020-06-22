County assessors resume work on new construction
After being on limited hours and staff during the pandemic, the Grays Harbor County Assessor’s Office will be back in the community soon.
In a release from the county office, they say that they want to make all Grays Harbor County property owners aware that the appraisal staff is currently moving into our New Construction appraisal phase for 2020.
They say that appraisers will be out in all parts of the county over the next couple of months to appraise all new construction that has been recently permitted.
These onsite inspections require new photos as well as measuring of any new structures built or added to a property.
All appraisers are required to have county identification as well as a vehicle with the county logo clearly visible on the doors.
Appraisers are required to follow social distancing guidelines of 6 feet from members of the public and will also comply with all posted construction jobsite social distancing requirements.
The Assessor’s Office as that residents or construction workers keep a 6 feet distance if approaching Appraisers that might show up on your property.
Residents with any questions or concerns can call the Assessor’s office at (360) 249-4121.