County appraisers working in multiple local areas; will be identifiable as officials

Residents are being told that county staff will be looking at local homes in multiple areas over the coming months.
In a release from Grays Harbor Assessor Dan Lindgren, he says that he would like to make the public aware that the appraisal staff is currently working in the Lake Quinault, Wishkah, Hoquiam, Cosmopolis and North River School Districts.
Lindgren says that this means if you own a home or property in any of these locations, at some point over the next 6 months, your property will be visited by an appraiser.
Assessor’s Office staff will always be able to produce County Identification and the appraisers will always have a car with the county logo clearly shown on each side of their vehicles.
“The Assessor’s office does the best that they can to minimize the time spent on each property and respects the privacy of every property owner while still doing the work necessary to inspect each property properly to produce accurate values for property taxing purposes.”
Lindgren says that if you see someone at your property or home with a camera, clipboard and a tape measure, it may be an appraiser.
Questions or concerns can be answered by calling the Assessor’s Office.