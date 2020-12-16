County allocates nearly $182,000 to local tourism projects
On Tuesday, a number of local tourism projects were provided funds through the county Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC).
On their meeting agenda, the Grays Harbor Commissioners were presented a request from the county Tourism Department to allocate funding through the 2021 GH Tourism Grant Program.
In total, over $80,000 was recommended for Festival and Event Grant Applications and Hospitality Projects and an additional $100,000 for Major Tourism Project Grants.
The committee presented the recommendations after voting on them at their November meeting, adding that the 3% Lodging Tax that funds the grant programs has done well during the Covid-19 restriction period and those revenues are on track to meet or potentially come in above 2020 budget projections.
Included in the funded events were over $44,000 to the International Mermaid Museum, nearly $34,000 for the USA Freeride Championships, $20,000 for Olympic Stadium repairs, and more.
The recommendation was approved unanimously by the commissioners.
|Project
|Applicant
|Amount Requested
|Amount Funded
|
|Aberdeen RV Park
|City of Aberdeen
|$20,000.00
|$20,000.00
|
|Friends Landing Good Sam Advertising
|Port of Grays Harbor
|$4,000.00
|$4,000.00
|
|Grayland Community Hall Repairs
|Cranberry Heritage Group
|$2,200.00
|$2,200.00
|
|International Mermaid Museum
|International Mermaid Museum
|$11,429.00
|$11,429.00
|
|Total Allocated – Hospitality Projects:
|
|
|$37,629.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Project
|Applicant
|Amount Requested
|Amount Funded
|
|Reach the Beach
|American Lung Assn.
|$5,000.00
|$0.00
|
|Festival of Lights
|Montesano Chamber of Commerce
|$5,000.00
|$5,000.00
|
|Cranberry Harvest Festival
|Westport/Grayland Chamber of Commerce
|$1,800.00
|$1,800.00
|
|Elma Winter Wine Festival
|Elma Chamber of Commerce
|$5,000.00
|$5,000.00
|
|Haunted Seaport
|GH Historical Seaport
|$5,000.00
|$5,000.00
|
|International Mermaid Museum
|Museum Grand Opening
|$12,250.00
|$5,000.00
|*Note: Allowed Max Request = $5k
|Driftwood Show
|Grayland Players
|$1,500.00
|$1,500.00
|
|Elma Haunted Barn
|Elma Chamber of Commerce
|$5,000.00
|$5,000.00
|
|OREC
|OREC Advertising
|$5,000.00
|$5,000.00
|
|Heat on the Street
|Elma Chamber of Commerce
|$5,000.00
|$5,000.00
|
|Catch Montesano
|Montesano Chamber of Commerce
|$5,000.00
|$5,000.00
|
|Comedy of Errors
|Aberdeen Shakespearian Theatre
|$1,000.00
|$1,000.00
|
|Rusty Scruppers Pirate Daze
|Half Moon Bay Pirates
|$5,000.00
|$0.00
|
|Midnight Cruizers Car Show
|Midnight Cruizers Car Club
|$2,000.00
|$0.00
|
|Total Allocated Festival and Event Grants:
|
|
|$44,300.00
|
|
Total Allocated Hospitality and Festival/Events:
|
|
|$81,929.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Project
|Applicant
|Amount Requested
|Amount Funded
|
|Olympic Stadium Repair
|Restore City of Hoquiam
|$20,000.00
|$20,000.00
|
|USA Freeride Championships
|Westcoast Jet Sports
|$33,700.00
|$33,700.00
|
|Reach the Beach
|American Lung Assn.
|$25,000.00
|$0.00
|
|Seaport Landing
|GH Historical Seaport
|$15,000.00
|$15,000.00
|
|International Mermaid Museum
|Museum Infrastructure
|$27,901.00
|$27,901.00
|
|Aberdeen Farmers Market
|WHOLE Harbor
|$20,000.00
|$3,399.00
|
|Total Allocated – Major Tourism Projects:
|
|
|$100,000.00
|