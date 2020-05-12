      Weather Alert

Cotton appointed Hoquiam Municipal Court Judge

May 12, 2020 @ 9:16am

Hoquiam, WA – Hoquiam confirmed an appointment of a new judge last night.

Hoquiam Mayor Ben Winkelman asked for the Council’s ratification of Jean Cotton to be the city’s new municipal court judge in last night’s meeting.

Cotton was unanimously approved by the council and the term will last till the end of 2021.

Previous Judge Andrea Vingo stepped down from the seat earlier this year. 

Vingo had also announced her intent to run for Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge.

