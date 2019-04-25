Cosmopolis PTSO treasurer suspended
By KXRO News
Apr 25, 2019 @ 7:59 AM

The Cosmopolis PTSO treasurer has been suspended for inappropriate spending.

In a release from Cosmopolis Superintendent Cherie Patterson, she says that officers from the Cosmopolis Elementary Parent, Teacher, Student, Organization asked her to share a release saying that their treasurer is suspended.

They say that this suspension is pending an investigation from the Cosmopolis Police Department for using the organization’s funds for personal use.

According to the release, the remaining PTSO officers and school district administration are cooperating with law enforcement and working together to mitigate the impact on students.

Additional information is not available at this time pending the active investigation.

