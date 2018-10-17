Cosmopolis benefits from school grant funding

Nearly $1 million in grants was awarded to improve access to computer science and related educational programs in Washington, and the Cosmopolis School District says that they will be benefiting from the funding.

In May, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction announced that this funding would be going to districts, schools, and nonprofits to train teachers and provide and upgrade technology, as well as expand computer science access.

Aberdeen and Willapa Valley were the only schools included in the initial release of funding.

Cosmopolis Superintendent/Principal Cherie Patterson tells KXRO that the local school will benefit from the funding as well as they work with. Approximately $40,000 was allocated to Olympia-based nonprofit, Generation YES, and Patterson says that they are working with the group to implement a Student Technology Leadership program in Cosmopolis.

“This grant puts students on a computer science pathway while providing support for teachers integrating technology to improve student learning. The grant also provides robotics kits and equipment.”

Pattersion says that a team of GenYES Student Technology Leaders will be prepared to provide technology support and professional development for their teachers.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said in May that the grants will give more students and educators access to computer science technology. “As our economy grows in advanced technology, our investment in that learning must grow with it,” Reykdal said. “It is especially important that we ensure access to student populations who have not typically engaged in computer science education. This is key to our commitment to equity. Congratulations to the grantees.”

The State Legislature provided $1 million for computer science education grant funding in 2018. The state grant funds will be matched equally by private sources, which effectively doubled the total grant amount to $2 million.