Cosmo Specialty Fibers running emergency drills starting this week

Cosmopolis residents or those travelling through the area need not be alarmed as Cosmo Specialty Fibers conducts their annual emergency evacuation drills.

Cosmo warned businesses and residents that employees will be participating in a series of drills during November, starting this week.

Drills are required annually according to Washington State law and the International Fire Code.

“These practice drills are a part of Cosmo Specialty Fibers ongoing commitment to safety and emergency response preparedness in the unlikely event of an actual emergency.”

The drills are intended to ensure that current procedures are adequate in case of a real emergency.

The first of these drills will be held Thursday, November 8, at 5:15am.

During the drills, Cosmo Specialty Fibers’ will have alarms sound and instructions will be broadcast to employees over intercom and radio. The alarms sounding during these times may be heard outside the mill property and are for training purposes only.

The drills will take about an hour to perform.

Scheduled Drill Dates and Alarm Times: