Cosmo Specialty Fibers drills will bring alarms, but do not be alarmed
Cosmopolis, WA – Residents within earshot of the Cosmo Specialty Fibers alarms are being alerted that they will be sounding as part of drills.
The Cosmopolis company has issued a notice to the community that drills held on their property will be using alarms as part of training.
During the drills, Cosmo Specialty Fibers’ alarms will sound and instructions will be provided to employees via intercom and radio communications.
The alarms sounding during these times may be heard outside the mill property and are for training purposes only.
The series of upcoming emergency evacuation drills will be held at various times in November and will each take approximately an hour to perform.
The evacuation drills are required to be performed annually, according to Cosmo, and are in accordance accordance with Washington Administrative Code (WAC) Title 51-54A: State Building Code Adoption and Amendment of the 2015 International Fire Code.
“These practice drills are a part of Cosmo Specialty Fibers ongoing commitment to safety and emergency response preparedness in the unlikely event of an actual emergency.”
The drills will allow Cosmo to check their procedures for critical events and will allow employees an opportunity to practice their skills and emergency preparedness response in the event of a real emergency.
|Scheduled Drill Dates
|Alarm Times
|November 7, 2019
|5:15 PM
|November 11, 2019
|5:15 PM
|November 12, 2019
|10:45 AM
|November 21, 2019
|5:15 PM
|November 25, 2019
|5:15 PM