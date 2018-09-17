Cosmo maintenance could bring smells to the South Side

Cosmo Specialty Fibers warns residents in Cosmopolis and South Aberdeen that their annual maintenance work could cause some odor issues.

Cosmo told KXRO that they have work planned on their industrial site this week, starting today.

The work will include inspection of the wastewater treatment plant, and during this work “There is a possibility of odors” while it is down for the inspection.

Cosmo says that they maintain continuous air monitors in the area and that data will be reviewed daily.

They say that the treatment plant will be refilled as soon as the inspection is complete.