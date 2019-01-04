Corp of Engineers schedule local outreach events

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be sponsoring free comprehensive outreach events open to the public.

The events, in cooperation with the Regulatory Branch of the Corp’s Southwest Washington Field Office, are intended to “foster and facilitate efficient and effective working relationships with the public, applicants, consultants, local municipalities, and agencies”.

In Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties, events are scheduled February 25 in Montesano and March 14 in Long Beach.

According to the Corps, each event in the series will provide “a thorough understanding/refresher of the Corps Regulatory Program processes and application requirements for authorizations under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899”.

Topics to be covered include: Permitting Authorities & Jurisdiction, Permits & Authorizations, Application Submittal and Completeness (Nationwide Permits and Individual Permits), Review Process, Project Drawings, Common Application Mistakes.

The Corps’ Project Managers for each respective county will be available for follow-up questions and discussion as time allows.

Due to limited space, registration is required. Please RSVP to evan.g.carnes@usace.army.mil