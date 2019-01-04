Corp of Engineers schedule local outreach events
By KXRO News
Jan 4, 2019 @ 7:05 AM

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be sponsoring free comprehensive outreach events open to the public.

The events, in cooperation with the Regulatory Branch of the Corp’s Southwest Washington Field Office, are intended to “foster and facilitate efficient and effective working relationships with the public, applicants, consultants, local municipalities, and agencies”.

In Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties, events are scheduled February 25 in Montesano and March 14 in Long Beach.

According to the Corps, each event in the series will provide “a thorough understanding/refresher of the Corps Regulatory Program processes and application requirements for authorizations under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899”.

Topics to be covered include: Permitting Authorities & Jurisdiction, Permits & Authorizations, Application Submittal and Completeness (Nationwide Permits and Individual Permits), Review Process, Project Drawings, Common Application Mistakes.

The Corps’ Project Managers for each respective county will be available for follow-up questions and discussion as time allows.

Due to limited space, registration is required. Please RSVP to evan.g.carnes@usace.army.mil

COUNTY DATE TIME LOCATION
Skamania January 30, 2019 10:00 – 2:00 Hegewald Center, West Meeting Room
710 Southwest Rock Creek Drive
Stevenson, Washington 98648
Lewis February 20, 2019 11:00 – 3:00 Centralia Timberland Library
110 South Silver Street
Centralia, Washington 98531
Grays Harbor February 25, 2019 10:00 – 2:00 Grays Harbor County Commissioners Office
100 West Broadway Avenue
Montesano, Washington 98563
Pacific March 14, 2019 10:00 – 2:00 Long Beach Train Depot
102 3rd Street Northwest
Long Beach, Washington 98631
Clark April 12, 2019 10:00 – 2:00 Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife
5525 South 11th Street
Ridgefield, Washington 98642
Cowlitz Mid-May 2019 TBD Longview/Kelso – TBD
Revised Public Notice To Be Published March 2019
Wahkiakum June 19, 2019 10:00 – 2:00 River Street Meeting Room
25 River Street
Cathlamet, Washington 98612

 

