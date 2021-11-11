Cope takes lead in Montesano; RFA failing

In the latest count of election results, current Montesano City Councilmember Ian Cope gained the lead over Holly Shuck. Cope gained 278 votes in the Tuesday count over Shuck’s 254, changing the leading candidate slot. Cope now leads by 15 votes with 50.45% over Shuck and 49.22%.

In other closer races, no changes were made in leaders since the prior count.

The Joint Resolution to form the Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority may have met the criteria for total votes needed, although it is currently failing in Hoquiam. Aberdeen voters are showing approval with 60.66% in favor, while only 58.01% of Hoquiam voters are voting yes. The formation requires a super majority from both cities to form.

Marissa Aube leads Antara Croft in Aberdeen by 47 votes. 52.78% for Aube and 46.84% for Croft.

Incumbent Liz Ellis leads Norman Klein for her seat by 38 votes, showing a 53.18% lead.

In Cosmopolis, COuncilmember Miles Wenzel increased the gap between Jonathan Bennett and himself, now showing a 52.74% majority.

Hoquiam candidate Jamie Brand also increased her lead to 9 votes over incumbent Greg Grun. Brand holds a 50.58% lead.

The Ocean Shores race between councilmembers Eric Noble and Susan Conniry tightened, but Noble retains his lead. Noble ran against current councilmember Conniry for her seat. Noble holds a 53.88% lead, with a 193 point advantage.

Ocean Shores candidate Rich Hartman’s lead increased slightly over Patric Hayes, with Hartman now showing 52.99% of the vote.

Unopposed Taholah School Board candidate Chrissy Winn’s disadvantage to “WRITE-IN” increased, with Winn now only showing 46.23% to 55.38% for possibly multiple candidates. Write-in votes will be separated and tabulated prior to certification.

No races currently appear to qualify for a mandatory recount.

The final ballot count and election certification is set for November 23.