Copalis Beach added to Saturday clam dig; 4 beaches open on that day only

Clam digs move to evening tides today, and an additional opportunity has been added on Saturday.
Diggers were relegated to morning tides up until this point during this first round of approved razor clam digs for the season, but as the fall season officially began on Wednesday the tides shifted to evenings.
Morning digs are tentatively scheduled to return in early October for a series of dates.
Historically, digging has alternated between Copalis and Mocrocks on the schedule.
The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife announced this week that on Saturday, September 25, 2021 they have added Copalis Beach to the approved locations.
Coastal shellfish managers announced that this change is due to the harvestable numbers of razor clams available on the beach as well as safe toxin levels.
This change to include Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks to a single day is only applicable on Saturday.
Approved Digs
Over 60 approved or tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches run through the end of the year.
Tentative Digs
A.M. TIDES ONLY:
P.M. TIDES ONLY:
As a reminder, shellfish managers made the change to increase bag limits through the end of 2021, with diggers allowed to keep 20 clams instead of the usual 15.
Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 20 clams they dig.
WDFW has also tentatively scheduled dozens of additional digging dates in 2021 – details of those dates can be found at https://wdfw.wa.gov/news/wdfw-announces-62-days-tentative-razor-clam-digs-2021. All tentative dates are dependent on final marine toxin testing, which usually occurs about a week or less prior to each set of openings
No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.
Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available from WDFW’s licensing website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities for this razor clam season.
More information can be found on WDFW’s razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams.
To learn more about razor clam abundance, population densities at various beaches, and how seasons are set, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams#management.