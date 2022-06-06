Conviction made in 2003 McCleary rape case

Grays Harbor, WA – Paul Bieker was found guilty of a 2003 Rape 1st Degree with Deliberate Cruelty.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that they utilized DNA technology in the 18 year old cold case to obtain evidence that led to the arrest and conviction of Bieker.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, in March of 2003 they investigated a kidnapping and rape that started on Church Road in McCleary when a 17-year-old girl was abducted when she came home.
They say that the suspect bound the girl, loaded her into her own vehicle, took her to an undisclosed location, and sexually assaulted her.
Police say the suspect then left the girl in her vehicle near McCleary.
The victim was able to free herself and return home.
Her father called 911 to report the crimes.
Investigators collected evidence and a DNA profile was eventually obtained but they were not able to identify a suspect at that time.
In December of 2020, the Sheriff’s Office obtained grant money to submit the DNA evidence to a private laboratory for genealogy testing.
That testing eventually led to the arrest of Bieker in June of last year.
The statute of limitations on the kidnapping charge had expired, but he was found guilty of Rape 1st degree by a jury on Friday.
Grays Harbor County Chief Prosecutor Jason Walker was the prosecutor in the three day jury trial.