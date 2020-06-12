Contest: Support Local Business
Local business is the fabric of our community, owned and operated by your family, friends and neighbors.
They need your support now more than ever!
Small, locally owned businesses are the heartbeat of our town, and the backbone of our economy. When you shop local you’re circulating money to boost your local economy, supporting your family and friends.
Please eat, drink and buy from the many locally owned Harbor businesses.
We are asking you to put your money where your heart is. Alpha Media Grays Harbor and Greater Grays Harbor Inc, have teamed up, giving you a chance to win gift certificates from local area businesses!
We’re giving away thousands of dollars in gift certificates from area local businesses weekly from June 15- July 30, 2020.
Sponsored by:
Great Northwest Federal Credit Union
Greater Grays Harbor Inc
Affordable Used Appliances
Bowers Construction
Windermere Real Estate Aberdeen/Ocean Shores
Wiitamaki Jewelers
Harbor Blooms
The Roof Doctor
No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older to enter. One winner per household. Winners will be chosen weekly in a random drawing from all entries in-store and online. Chances of winning are based on one in total number of entries weekly. Winners will be notified by phone. Winners must meet eligibility requirements.