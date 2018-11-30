Contest for local students looks at Washington in 1968

Washington students are invited to create projects for a statewide competition.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman tells KXRO that students in grades 9-12 throughout Washington are invited to enter a statewide oral history competition.

The students would be a complement to the the new exhibit 1968: The Year that Rocked Washington, opening January 1 and running through April 30.

Students are asked to write a 4-10 page written profile or essay, telling the story of a person who experienced Washington in 1968.

“ Legacy Washington looks back at 1968 and its impact on Washington state through the stories of some remarkable people who lived through it.”

Legacy Washington invites educators to share this contest with their students and the winning works will be published online by the Secretary of State.

“This competition gives students in our state a wonderful opportunity to participate in telling the story of an immensely significant time in Washington and world history,” Secretary of State Kim Wyman said. “I’m proud that the Office of Secretary of State can sponsor this statewide contest, and I’m eager to read the entries sent in by students after interviewing relatives, family friends, and other fascinating members of communities across Washington.”

Legacy Washington’s 1968: The Year that Rocked Washington homepage features educational resources including Common Core-aligned lesson plans, 16 extended profiles of Washingtonians deeply involved in the year’s historic events, and more details about the oral history competition, including instructions on how to conduct an oral history interview. Further information on the Legacy Washington project can be found at www.sos.wa.gov/legacy.

Washington’s Office of Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal. The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, oversees the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees, and administers the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.