Construction near Montesano will close on-ramp
By KXRO News
|
Sep 24, 2018 @ 7:59 AM

Construction outside Montesano will bring a closure at the Devonshire Road bridge.

The shift in traffic on US 12 near Montesano will continue this week as crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation prepare to hit what they call “a key milestone” in a fish barrier correction project this week.

Starting around 6am and running until around 8pm on Tuesday, September 25, crews will temporarily close the Devonshire Road on-ramp to westbound US 12.

WSDOT says that the closure will allow crews to move traffic onto the newly constructed westbound lanes and complete work on the south side of the highway.

The project to replace the outdated culvert that runs under the highway with a 220-foot-long concrete box structure in an effort to open two miles of potential fish habitat is expected to be complete late fall.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and add extra time to their trips if necessary.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Aberdeen man arrested after firearms, suppressor, and explosive device found WDFW to host meeting in Montesano for 2019 halibut season Semi vs Semi accident sends one man to hospital Harbor Strong is looking to reduce underage drug use Over $650,000 coming to Quinault Indian Nation from DOJ Up to $750 for high school students available in contest
Comments