Construction near Montesano will close on-ramp

Construction outside Montesano will bring a closure at the Devonshire Road bridge.

The shift in traffic on US 12 near Montesano will continue this week as crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation prepare to hit what they call “a key milestone” in a fish barrier correction project this week.

Starting around 6am and running until around 8pm on Tuesday, September 25, crews will temporarily close the Devonshire Road on-ramp to westbound US 12.

WSDOT says that the closure will allow crews to move traffic onto the newly constructed westbound lanes and complete work on the south side of the highway.

The project to replace the outdated culvert that runs under the highway with a 220-foot-long concrete box structure in an effort to open two miles of potential fish habitat is expected to be complete late fall.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and add extra time to their trips if necessary.