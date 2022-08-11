Connections included in Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation grants

Connections in Montesano was the only local nonprofit included in the second of three community grant funding rounds in 2022 from the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization of Umpqua Bank.

The bank foundation awarded 62 community grants to local nonprofits across its five-state footprint totaling $336,500.

Umpqua’s community grants support nonprofit organizations across Wash., Ore., Idaho, Calif. and Nev. and are part of the Bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program that has invested more than $13.5 million since the Foundation was formed in 2014.

“Through our Community Grants program, it’s our honor to partner with and support these nonprofits serving a critical role in expanding access to services and economic opportunity,” shared Randy Choy, Umpqua Bank vice president of community giving and managing director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation. “Through private, public and nonprofit collaborations, we can achieve tremendous collective impact.”

These nonprofits, selected from among hundreds of applicants in the second of three grant cycles in 2022, demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving low-to-moderate-income populations in at least one of eight categories: family engagement and resiliency; financial competency; housing stability and home ownership; college, career or technical readiness; entrepreneurship and business expansion; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; technical and digital connectivity; and small business support and financial guidance.

The next deadline for community grant applications is 5 p.m. PT on Fri., Sept. 2, 2022. Learn more at www.UmpquaBank.com/Community.

The following recipients received grants between $5,000-10,000:

WASHINGTON

Organization County Blue Mountain Action Council, Inc. Walla Walla Boys & Girls Clubs of SW Wash. Clark Communities Rise King Connections Grays Harbor Degrees of Change Pierce Distributive Education Clubs of America Grant Exodus Housing Pierce First Story Spokane Foundation for Private Enterprise Education Pierce Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Whatcom King County Library System Foundation King Kulshan Community Land Trust Whatcom Orion Industries Snohomish Seattle Cares Mentoring Movement King Share, Inc. Clark Skills, Inc. King Solid Ground Washington King Swan Vocational Enterprises Yakima Tacoma Arts Live Pierce Your Money Matters King

OREGON

Organization County All Hands Raised Multnomah Assistance League of Klamath Basin Klamath Boys & Girls Club of Salem Marion & Polk Centro Cultural De Condado Washington College Possible Oregon Columbia Family Access Network Foundation Deschutes Girl Scouts of Ore. and SW Wash. Clackamas Habitat for Humanity Linn & Lane Hollywood Senior Center Multnomah LatinoBuilt Foundation Washington Olalla Center Lincoln Outside In Multnomah Portland Youthbuilders Multnomah Project 48 Multnomah Raphael House Multnomah Remake Talent Jackson Store to Door Multnomah VertueLab Multnomah

CALIFORNIA

Organization County 10000 Degrees Sonoma 2-1-1 Humboldt Information and Resource Center Humboldt APA Family Support Services San Francisco BALANCE (Consumer Credit Counseling of San Francisco) Alameda Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa Contra Costa Business for Good San Diego San Diego California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Foundation Sacramento CASA El Dorado El Dorado Community Vision Capital & Consulting Fresno Conservation Corps North Bay, Inc. Marin Dress for Success San Francisco Santa Clara Grid Alternatives San Joaquin Junior Achievement of Sacramento Sacramento Junior Achievement of San Diego County San Diego Sacramento Childrens Home Sacramento Southeast Asian Community Center San Francisco St. Johns Healthcare Foundation Ventura Up Valley Family Centers of Napa County Napa Yolo Crisis Nursery, Inc. Yolo

IDAHO

Organization County Cascade Jr/Sr High School Valley Life’s Kitchen, Inc. Ada Wyakin Warrior Foundation Ada

NEVADA