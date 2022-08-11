KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo
Connections included in Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation grants

August 11, 2022 8:32AM PDT
Connections in Montesano was the only local nonprofit included in the second of three community grant funding rounds in 2022 from the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization of Umpqua Bank.

The bank foundation awarded 62 community grants to local nonprofits across its five-state footprint totaling $336,500.

Umpqua’s community grants support nonprofit organizations across Wash., Ore., Idaho, Calif. and Nev. and are part of the Bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program that has invested more than $13.5 million since the Foundation was formed in 2014.

“Through our Community Grants program, it’s our honor to partner with and support these nonprofits serving a critical role in expanding access to services and economic opportunity,” shared Randy Choy, Umpqua Bank vice president of community giving and managing director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation. “Through private, public and nonprofit collaborations, we can achieve tremendous collective impact.”

These nonprofits, selected from among hundreds of applicants in the second of three grant cycles in 2022, demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving low-to-moderate-income populations in at least one of eight categories: family engagement and resiliency; financial competency; housing stability and home ownership; college, career or technical readiness; entrepreneurship and business expansion; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; technical and digital connectivity; and small business support and financial guidance.

The next deadline for community grant applications is 5 p.m. PT on Fri., Sept. 2, 2022. Learn more at www.UmpquaBank.com/Community.

The following recipients received grants between $5,000-10,000:

WASHINGTON

Organization County
Blue Mountain Action Council, Inc.  Walla Walla
Boys & Girls Clubs of SW Wash. Clark
Communities Rise King
Connections Grays Harbor
Degrees of Change Pierce
Distributive Education Clubs of America Grant
Exodus Housing Pierce
First Story Spokane
Foundation for Private Enterprise Education Pierce
Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Whatcom
King County Library System Foundation King
Kulshan Community Land Trust Whatcom
Orion Industries Snohomish
Seattle Cares Mentoring Movement King
Share, Inc. Clark
Skills, Inc. King
Solid Ground Washington King
Swan Vocational Enterprises Yakima
Tacoma Arts Live Pierce
Your Money Matters King

 

OREGON

Organization County
All Hands Raised Multnomah
Assistance League of Klamath Basin Klamath
Boys & Girls Club of Salem Marion & Polk
Centro Cultural De Condado Washington
College Possible Oregon Columbia
Family Access Network Foundation Deschutes
Girl Scouts of Ore. and SW Wash. Clackamas
Habitat for Humanity Linn & Lane
Hollywood Senior Center Multnomah
LatinoBuilt Foundation Washington
Olalla Center Lincoln
Outside In Multnomah
Portland Youthbuilders Multnomah
Project 48 Multnomah
Raphael House Multnomah
Remake Talent Jackson
Store to Door Multnomah
VertueLab Multnomah

CALIFORNIA

Organization County
10000 Degrees Sonoma
2-1-1 Humboldt Information and Resource Center Humboldt
APA Family Support Services San Francisco
BALANCE (Consumer Credit Counseling of San Francisco) Alameda
Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa Contra Costa
Business for Good San Diego San Diego
California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Foundation Sacramento
CASA El Dorado El Dorado
Community Vision Capital & Consulting Fresno
Conservation Corps North Bay, Inc.  Marin
Dress for Success San Francisco Santa Clara
Grid Alternatives San Joaquin
Junior Achievement of Sacramento Sacramento
Junior Achievement of San Diego County San Diego
Sacramento Childrens Home Sacramento
Southeast Asian Community Center San Francisco
St. Johns Healthcare Foundation Ventura
Up Valley Family Centers of Napa County Napa
Yolo Crisis Nursery, Inc. Yolo

IDAHO

Organization County
Cascade Jr/Sr High School Valley
Life’s Kitchen, Inc. Ada
Wyakin Warrior Foundation Ada

NEVADA

Organization County
Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation Washoe
Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada, Inc. Washoe

 

