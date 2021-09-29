Congressional District redistricting brings proposed maps and changes for the area

The proposed Congressional District redistricting maps were released on Tuesday, with a number of possible changes.
Each congressional district within the state is being redrawn to contain roughly 770,000 needed for an equitable distribution.
The Washington State Redistricting mapping website showed that the population of Congressional District 6 came over 36,000 short of that goal.
For Southwest Washington and Congressional District 3, they showed census numbers at 78,884 below the needed allocation.
Each Washington Redistricting Commission member made a number of changes to the congressional districts to bring better population equity throughout the state.
Under state guidelines, the Redistricting Commission has until November 15 to adopt and submit the revised congressional and legislative district boundaries.
The deadline for county redistricting plans is December 31.
The Commission will hold a virtual public outreach meeting on Zoom on October 5 at 7 p.m.
Those who wish to comment on the state legislative map proposals can sign up to testify at the meeting by visiting the “Public Outreach Meetings” page on the redistricting website and clicking the “Register for Public Comment” button.
You can watch the Commission’s meeting live on TVW or on their YouTube page.
The meeting will be broadcast in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language. If a member of the public requires interpretation in another language, they can request it upon registration.
The public will find several ways to comment in any language on the proposed maps at the Commission’s website on the “How to Participate” page.
Commissioners will see all comments made regardless of the method of comment or language used. All map submissions, comments on proposed maps, and comments sent using the various methods available on our website are subject to public disclosure under the Washington State Public Records Act.