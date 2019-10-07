Complete closure of SR 108 coming Oct. 12-16
McCleary, WA – Drivers who use State Route 108 from McCleary to Kamilche will need to plan for a total closure.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that use State Route 108 between McCleary and the Shelton area that they will need to give themselves extra time and use detour routes during an upcoming around-the-clock closure.
According to a report, SR 108 at milepost 11 will close to all travelers from 6 am on Saturday, Oct. 12 until 6 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 16,.
This closure is said to allow crews with Puget Sound and Pacific Railroad to make upgrades to the SR 108 railroad crossing.
“This work includes creating a much smoother ride for drivers as they cross the tracks.”
Signed detours will be provided.
Semi-trucks will detour via US 101 and SR 8.
Businesses remain open during the closure.
Advance information about construction and maintenance on state highways in Mason County is available via the Kitsap & Mason County construction and travel updates webpage.