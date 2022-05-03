Community welcomed to learn about new GHC building

The public is invited to learn more about the new Student Services and Instructional Building at Grays Harbor College.
On Tuesday, May 17th at 3:30p, the college welcomes members of the community to celebrate the new building on campus.
The building is expected to be open for the start of fall quarter 2023 and will be nearly 70,000 square feet.
When completed, the Student Services and Instructional Building, or SSIB, will feature conference spaces, meeting rooms, and a culinary arts space that will support the new culinary arts program for the school.
The college tells KXRO that the building will be the new home for GHC’s Student Services departments, and also include a coffee bar, dining area for students, and space for student life.
The top floor will feature a conference center with space to seat up to 550 people, as well as instructional spaces.
GHC staff say that this building will bring new opportunities to the campus and the community.
The SSIB construction has been funded by the State Legislature at $52 million. Of that, $48 million is state capital funded by bond sales; $3.7 million is funded by students through a fee voted on and approved by the student body.