Community Service Request from City of Hoquiam for downtown/Olympic Stadium
The City of Hoquiam is asking the public for input on the futures of both their downtown and Olympic Stadium.
The city released a “Community Survey” that asks the public what their priorities are for where planning should go.
According to the survey, the City of Hoquiam and the Washington State Department of Commerce are currently conducting a revitalization planning process for Hoquiam’s downtown and Olympic Stadium.
As part of this process, the consultant team behind the planning is asking the public for comments, information, ideas, and feedback.
In the survey it asks residents to choose their top five priorities for improvements, including a number of options relating to; safety, art, business additions, entertainment, green spaces, and more.
It also asks for insight on how people use both the downtown and historic stadium through a modified SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis.
The survey is currently open.