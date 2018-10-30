Community meetings will discuss the new Summit Pacific Wellness Center
By KXRO News
Oct 30, 2018 @ 7:35 AM

East County residents have an opportunity to learn about updates on the new Summit Pacific Medical Center’s Wellness Center.

Summit Pacific CEO Josh Martin will be holding three upcoming Community Forums to provide updates on project construction, explaining some of the key Wellness Center features and services, announcing new providers, and speaking about recent news.

Summit Pacific said in a release that all three meetings will be held in East County, although any Grays Harbor residents are welcome. The meetings are being held at differing times and locations to allow opportunities for multiple schedules.

  • Monday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m. in Summit Pacific’s Kelsey Conference Room
  • Tuesday, November 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the McCleary Community Center
  • Thursday, November 8 at 6 p.m. in Summit Pacific’s Kelsey Conference Room

No RSVP is needed.

Please contact Nichole Pas, Marketing and Communications Program Coordinator at 260-346-2287 or by emailing nicholep@sp-mc.org for more information or with questions.

