Community Health Plan of Washington to offer Apple Health coverage in all Washington counties 

Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) announced that it will be providing its Apple Health (Medicaid) plan, including free added benefits, to eligible Washingtonians in every county of the state beginning January 1, 2022.
According to the not-for-profit health insurance plan, they were approved by Washington’s Health Care Authority (HCA) to offer coverage for the physical, behavioral, and social needs for eligible Washingtonians in the Thurston-Mason and Great Rivers regions.
This includes both Grays Harbor and Pacific County, as well as Thurston, Mason, Wahkiakum, Lewis and Cowlitz counties.
CHPW is already available in all other Washington State counties.
“We are thrilled to be able to serve everyone who qualifies for Medicaid coverage across the state of Washington and provide access to whole person, high-quality care,” said Leanne Berge, CEO of Community Health Plan of Washington and Community Health Network of Washington, its parent company. “Whether folks are seeking medical or behavioral health services, or social services’ support, we are here to listen to them and help them get the care they need.”
In addition to CHPW’s service of all 39 counties across the state for Apple Health (Medicaid)-eligible people in 2022, Medicare Advantage plans are offered in 27 Washington counties, including plans for those who are eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare.
Additionally, CHPW supports its parent company, Community Health Network of Washington, in providing coverage on the health exchange through Cascade Select in 18 counties, beginning in 2022, for those individuals who do not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare.
Cascade Select is not currently available within Grays Harbor or Pacific County, although the Medicare Advantage plans are.
Washingtonians can learn more about becoming a member with Community Health Plan of Washington at chpw.org/gettingstarted.
“CHPW is pleased to be serving these Washington western counties for Apple Health (Medicaid) and is working very closely with our community partners, including our Community Health Centers, behavioral health and specialty providers, and other local service organizations so that all new enrollees are welcomed and well-supported in 2022,” Berge continued.
To learn more about CHPW’s Apple Health Plans visit, chpw.org