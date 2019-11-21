Community Health Needs Assessment survey open for Pacific County
Pacific County Public Health & Human Services has issued a survey for residents regarding health needs in the region.
The county agency has opened a survey for Pacfic County residents to help inform the community health improvement plan.
The Community Health Needs Assessment survey asked questions such as
- When you think about the place you live, what are you most concerned about?
- When you imagine a strong, vibrant, healthy community, what are the most important features you think of?
- What kind of programs are needed in your community for mental health, substance use, nutrition, and more?
- What is needed to improve the health of your family and neighbors?
Responses to the survey will be used to help set priorities and guide the agency over the next several years.
If you’d like more information about or would like to get involved in the community health improvement planning process, contact the department at 360-642-9349 or 360-875-9343.