Community asked to take part in survey regarding business recruitment

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) is asking the public to take part in an Area Sector Analysis Process (ASAP) for Grays Harbor County.
In partnership with Washington Sea Grant, GGHI is co-organizing the process.
According to GGHI, the survey will allow the region to identify “key sectors for effective and targeted business recruitment based on community input and regional assets”.
“The ASAP Community Goal Survey will help gather information to understand the goals and priorities of Grays Harbor residents related to community economic development.”
The public is being asked to participate in the Community Goal Survey component of the ASAP process.
The survey looks at the goals and priorities of local residents related to economic development within the community, with greater feedback ensuring a broad range of perspectives.
According to GGHI, the survey will take approximately 20 minutes, but could lead to outcomes that impact our region “for generations to come”.
The survey can be accessed at bit.ly/ASAPGraysHarbor.
“It is exciting to consider the outcomes of this survey and what the community feels is the right fit for Grays Harbor County,” explains GGHI CEO, Lynnette Buffington. “Community informed economic development is a great way to build a resilient and exciting future for all of us.”
An ASAP is a community-driven tool that informs sustainable community economic development decisions. ASAP uses national and local data to identify compatible and desirable business sectors unique to each community. Learn more about this process by visiting www.usu.edu/wrdc/asap.