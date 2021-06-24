Commission to discuss coastal steelhead and fisheries policy and more during June meeting

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is expected to make decisions on land acquisitions during its June 24-26 virtual meeting, in addition to discussing non-native game fish policy development, coastal steelhead, Willapa Bay salmon management, and other topics.
The Commission will hold Wildlife, Big Tent, Fish, and Habitat committee meetings on Thursday, June 24, to hear briefings on a suite of topics, including cougar updates, the Department’s strategic plan, fisheries management, and the shrubsteppe proviso.
On Friday, June 25, the full Commission will consider a proposed covenant for Tanwax Lake in Pierce County to protect water quality for a domestic well on private land nearby. Commission members will also consider a right-of-way exchange in support of Clallam County’s dike removal project along 3,400 feet of the west bank of the Lower Dungeness River. For more details about the proposed land transactions, visit WDFW’s website.
The Commission will also hear a briefing on public input received on options for proposed Non-Native Game Fish and Fisheries Policy language as well as proposed revisions to the Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy.
On Saturday, June 26, Commission members will discuss coastal steelhead public engagement, 2022 supplemental budget proposals, and an equity survey.
The Commission will take open public comment on Friday and Saturday mornings and as part of a number of agenda items throughout the meeting. To support COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, this meeting will be conducted online and be available to the public to watch or listen via webinar or conference call. As part of new public comment guidelines, those who wish to comment during open public comment on Friday or Saturday must be registered by 8 a.m. Find more information on how to comment on WDFW’s website.
For more information on how to participate and to view the agenda, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings. This meeting will also be recorded and posted online so people can also watch afterwards at their convenience.
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is a panel appointed by the governor that sets policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). WDFW works to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.