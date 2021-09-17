Commerce awards $11.4 million for vital infrastructure projects in 20 rural communities

The City of Raymond was included in an announcement of $11.4 million for vital infrastructure projects in 20 rural communities.
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced 20 rural cities, towns and counties will receive a total of more than $11.4 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for 2021.
The state CDBG program receives an annual funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and targets assistance to benefit lower income persons in rural areas.
Since 1982, the state CDBG program has awarded over $550 million in grants to nearly 1,572 locally prioritized community development projects.
The 22 projects funded will:
While many projects are receiving close to $1 million for large scale projects, Raymond was included in the allocation and will see $25,000 for a comprehensive plan update.
Commerce noted that two other Pacific County projects were considered.
Grants include funding for critical fire and emergency facility projects in communities struggling with the impact and growing frequency and severity of wildfires.
In addition to core water, sewer and street infrastructure, other grants will also fund local assistance programs such as a food bank and food pantry expansion in Kittitas County and regional housing rehabilitation in Klickitat and Skamania counties.
“This funding is necessary for small local governments, whose resources are stretched thin by the pandemic, to build and maintain public infrastructure that strengthens their communities,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.
The 22 projects will leverage an additional $15.9 million in other state, federal, local and private resources to strengthen rural Washington. Commerce received 37 applications for 2021 funds, requesting a total of $19.4 million.
2021 Washington State Community Development Block Grant Awards:
For more detailed information about the state CDBG program, please visit www.commerce.wa.gov/cdbg.