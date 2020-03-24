      Weather Alert

Commerce and Employment Security Department Leaders Partner for Economic Resilience and Recovery Effort During COVID-19 Outbreak

Mar 24, 2020 @ 8:29am

Submitted by Washington State Department of Commerce State agencies and partners are working to swiftly respond to the economic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on Washington state. Disruptions to workers and small businesses are serious, as are disruptions in the global supply chain for larger manufacturers. On March 18, Gov. Jay Inslee announced […]

The post Commerce and Employment Security Department Leaders Partner for Economic Resilience and Recovery Effort During COVID-19 Outbreak appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
Volunteer Opportunities
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th