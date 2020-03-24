Commerce and Employment Security Department Leaders Partner for Economic Resilience and Recovery Effort During COVID-19 Outbreak

Submitted by Washington State Department of Commerce State agencies and partners are working to swiftly respond to the economic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on Washington state. Disruptions to workers and small businesses are serious, as are disruptions in the global supply chain for larger manufacturers. On March 18, Gov. Jay Inslee announced […]
