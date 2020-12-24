Comments open for documents related to Navy training in State Parks.
Public comments are now open on the environmental determination for U.S. Navy training in Washington State Parks and over waterways.
Staff of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission released a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance (MDNS) finding for the U.S. Navy’s application to conduct special operations training at 28 state parks in western Washington along the Pacific coast and Puget Sound.
The MDNS places conditions on the Navy’s request that would ensure no impacts to the environment would occur from the proposed activities.
The public can review the SEPA determination on the State Parks website.
If the public wants to comment on the SEPA threshold determination documents, they can do so by providing written comments, here.
SEPA comments must be received by Jan. 6.
Following the release of the SEPA review, the commission will hold a virtual special public comment meeting on Jan. 26. At the comment meeting, the public can provide oral comments on the proposal directly to the commission before the item is presented for a decision.
The Navy proposal is anticipated to be on the agenda for consideration at the next regular commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The public must register in advance to provide oral public comment.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, on the Navy Training Proposal webpage. The public will find additional information about registration and participation on the webpage.
Anyone who wants to participate, but not give oral comment, can view the meeting on TVW or via phone.
In compliance with the Public Open Meetings Act, a meeting space is available for the public to come and watch the meeting unless the governor waives this requirement in an executive order prior to the meeting.
Commissioners and staff will participate remotely and will not be onsite/in-person.
WHAT
Special public comment meeting on U.S. Navy training proposal
WHO
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission
WHEN
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
WHERE
TVW
https://www.tvw.org/watch/?clientID=9375922947&eventID=2021011044
Phone
312 626 6799 or 888 788 0099 (Toll Free)
Webinar ID: 979 7491 6906
In person
1111 Israel Rd. SW
Tumwater, WA 98501
The public can provide written comments on this proposal at any time using the following methods:
BACKGROUND
The U.S. Navy has a history of conducting special operations trainings in Washington State Parks. For many years, the Navy worked directly with parks to coordinate trainings. In 2015, Parks issued a five-year right-of-entry permit to the Navy allowing for regular trainings in five parks. That permit expired in May 2020.
The Navy submitted its most recent applications in February 2020.
The Commission has five regular meetings a year in pre-determined locations around the state. Time for public comment is provided at all regular meetings. A full agenda for the public comment meeting is available on the Parks website.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is made up of seven citizen volunteers appointed by the governor to staggered six-year terms. The commission is charged with providing policy direction for the agency.