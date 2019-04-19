Comment period extended for Navy testing on Olympic Peninsula

The Navy has extended the public review and comment period related to training over Grays Harbor and the Olympic Peninsula.

In an announcement, they say that the Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS comment period will last an additional 15 days, running until June 12, 2019.

The Navy is looking to continue training continue training in the areas beyond 2020.

No reason was given for the extension.

——————-Originally Posted Apr 2, 2019, with Updated Dates——————-

In their release, the Navy released a draft supplement to their 2015 Northwest Training and Testing (NWTT) Final Environmental Impact Statement/Overseas Environmental Impact Statement (EIS/OEIS) to reassess the potential environmental impacts associated with conducting proposed ongoing and future activities within the NWTT Study Area.

“Military readiness activities include training and research, development, testing, and evaluation activities, referred to as “training and testing.” The Navy welcomes substantive public comments on the Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS.”

In their proposal, the Navy is looking to conduct training and testing at sea and in airspace within the region beyond 2020. This would include the use of sonar and explosives in the water to mitigate marine species. These activities are similar to those conducted in the area for decades and analyzed in the 2015 document. They say this may also include testing based on new vessels, aircraft, and weapons systems.

In the Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS, the Navy tells KXRO that they have added new information, such as more recent marine mammal data and information, and updated the environmental analyses as appropriate.

“The Navy prepared the Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS to support the issuance of federal regulatory permits and authorizations under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act.”

The area that would be tested in remains the same from the 2015 NWTT Final EIS/OEIS and would include portions of northern Grays Harbor and areas along the coastline.

The comment period is open through June 12, 2019, and a number of open house meetings have been scheduled. At this time no local meetings have been scheduled, although documents are available for review at the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Timberland Libraries.

All comments must be postmarked or received online by June 12, 2019, for consideration in the Final Supplemental EIS/OEIS. All comments submitted during the public comment period will become part of the public record, and substantive comments will be addressed in the Final Supplemental EIS/OEIS.

Comments may be submitted online at www.NWTTEIS.com, at the public meetings, or by mail to:

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest

Attention: NWTT Supplemental EIS/OEIS Project Manager

3730 N. Charles Porter Ave.

Building 385

Oak Harbor, WA 98278-3500

Visit the project website at www.NWTTEIS.com to download the Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS, view other project information, and submit substantive comments online.

The Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS is also available for review at the following locations:

Washington:

Everett Main Library

Gig Harbor Library

Jefferson County Library, Port Hadlock

Kitsap Regional Library, Poulsbo

Kitsap Regional Library, Sylvan Way, Bremerton

North Olympic Library System, Forks Branch

Lopez Island Library

Oak Harbor Public Library

Port Angeles Main Library

Port Townsend Public Library

San Juan Island Library

Timberland Regional Library, Aberdeen

Timberland Regional Library, Hoquiam

Oregon:

Astoria Public Library

Driftwood Public Library

Newport Public Library

Oregon State University, Guin Library Hatfield Marine Science Center

Tillamook Main Library

Northern California:

Fort Bragg Branch Library

Humboldt County Public Library, Arcata Branch Library

Humboldt County Public Library, Eureka Main Library

Redwood Coast Senior Center

Southeastern Alaska:

Juneau Public Library, Downtown Branch

Ketchikan Public Library

Open house public meetings:

The Navy will hold eight open house public meetings to provide information, answer questions, and give the public an opportunity to comment on the Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS. The public may arrive at any time between 5 and 8 p.m., as there will not be a presentation or formal oral comment session. A stenographer will be available for the public to facilitate one-on-one oral comments; written comments can be submitted at any time during the meetings.

The open house public meetings will be held at the following locations:

* Download the ICS file and import the event into your calendar application.

WASHINGTON

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Hampton Inn Seattle/Everett Downtown Salish Room

2931 W. Marine View Drive

Everett, Wash.

Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google

Thursday, April 25, 2019

Ridgetop Middle School Cafeteria

10600 Hillsboro Drive NW

Silverdale, Wash.

Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google

Friday, April 26, 2019

Naval Elks Lodge #353

131 E. First St.

Port Angeles, Wash.

Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google

OREGON

Monday, April 29, 2019

Astoria High School Student Commons

1001 W. Marine Drive

Astoria, Ore.

Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Newport Performing Arts Center Lobby

777 W. Olive St.

Newport, Ore.

Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Thursday, May 2, 2019

Red Lion Hotel Eureka Ballroom

1929 Fourth St.

Eureka, Calif.

Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google

Friday, May 3, 2019

Dana Grey Elementary School Multipurpose Room

1197 Chestnut St.

Fort Bragg, Calif.

Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google

SOUTHEASTERN ALASKA

Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Ted Ferry Civic Center Naha and Alava Bays

888 Venetia Ave.

Ketchikan, Alaska

Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google

Individuals requiring reasonable accommodations, please contact Ms. Julianne Stanford, Public Affairs Officer, at 360-396-1630 or julianne.stanford@navy.mil.

The Navy will accept comments throughout the public comment period from March 29, 2019, to June 12, 2019. Comments may be submitted online at www.NWTTEIS.com, at the public meetings, or by mail to:

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest

Attention: NWTT Supplemental EIS/OEIS Project Manager

3730 N. Chatles Porter Ave.

Building 385, Admin, Room 216

Oak Harbor, WA 98278-5000

All comments must be postmarked or received online by June 12, 2019, for consideration in the Final Supplemental EIS/OEIS. Additional information is also available at www.NWTTEIS.com.