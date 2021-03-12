Collision north of Montesano sends two to hospital
Montesano, WA – An accident north of Montesano sent two people to the hospital last night.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that at about 8:00 p.m. Thursday night a 52 year old Olympia man was headed south on Wynooche Valley Rd. in a 1994 GMC pickup.
According to the State Patrol, the GMC hit a 2008 Ford Escape that was stopped at a mailbox facing north on the southbound shoulder and in the southbound lane.
Both the driver of the Ford, a 66 year old Montesano woman, and the GMC driver were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
The State Patrol says that the Sheriff’s Office was on the scene and requested assistance.