Cold weather shelter available beginning on Christmas
Aberdeen, WA – A temporary cold weather shelter will be available beginning on Christmas.
Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services Director Karolyn Holden, tells KXRO that temperatures are forecasted to fall below 35 degrees overnight and through the weekend according to the National Weather Service.
She says that due to the cold weather, the Pearsall Building in Aberdeen at 2109 Sumner Avenue will be used as an overnight shelter.
The purpose of the shelter is survival of those who are unhoused and for that reason shelter access is not contingent on sobriety or participation in services of any kind.
The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and it will serve adults 18 and over, of all genders, as space and volunteer capacity allows.
Shelter rules will be limited and focused on safety for guests and volunteers.
Shelter operations for future dates will be contingent on confirmed adequate volunteers.
If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Bill Mullikin at billm@coastalcap.com
If you would like to donate, bottled water, non-perishable/soft foods, socks, gloves, and other basic hygiene items may be dropped off at the Pearsall Building during shelter operation hours or at the Coastal Community Action Program office during business hours.
Residents in need of shelter with minor children can contact the Friendship House at 360-533-2221.