Coastal Harvest builds food boxes for Latinx community

Coastal Harvest tells KXRO that they have launched a pilot project that will provide specialized food boxes to the Latinx community.
“There is a growing need out there to serve this population,” said Brent Hunter, executive director of Coastal Harvest. “Feeding programs in our region are limited in the type of food items for the Latinx community. We are going to provide food staples to help assist them in providing nutritional needs.”
The Hoquiam-based nonprofit is partnering with CIELO (Centro Integral Educativo Latino de Olympia), a South Puget Sound organization that promotes self-sufficiency and leadership within that community.
CIELO is holding its annual fundraising gala this month in Mason County.
“We thought it would be a great idea to provide boxes for this event,” said Hunter. “Their mission is in line with ours to serve people in need.”
If the pilot project is successful, he added, it will become an expansion of Coastal Harvest’s services.
Coastal Harvest is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) food bank distribution center that serves Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Thurston, Mason, Jefferson and Wahkiakum counties, providing food to 60 food pantries, feeding programs, senior centers and backpack programs, and through their mobile food bank.
To help support the mission of Coastal Harvest, visit CoastalHarvest.us or call 360-532-6315.