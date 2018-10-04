Coast Guard seeking public comment on Willapa Bay waterways

The Coast Guard is seeking public comment while conducting a waterways analysis and management system review of Willapa Bay.

The Coast Guard uses the waterways analysis and management system to validate the adequacy of the existing aids to navigation system, as well as to get a better understanding of the uses of each waterway and general safety issues.

They say the management system focuses on the present navigation system, marine casualty information, port and harbor resources, changes in recreation and commercial marine vessel usage, and future development projects.

The comment deadline will be February 1, 2019.

To participate in the survey, visit https://www.pacificarea.uscg. mil/Our-Organization/District- 13/District-Divisions/-dpw/- wams

The survey can be scanned and emailed or mailed to the following:

Commander (dpw)

Attn: LT Chad Coppin

Coast Guard Thirteenth District

915 2nd Ave.

Seattle, WA 98174-1067

Email: d13-pf-d13dpw@uscg.mil