Coast Guard rescues man from Willapa Bay

Sep 23, 2019 @ 7:10am

A man had to be rescued by helicopter from the Willapa Bay on Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says that  they were called Saturday afternoon after a man reported his 30-foot boat had run aground and had begun taking on water north of Leadbetter Point State Park.

Coast Guard Sector Columbia River sent a Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to the scene, hoisting the man from the boat and transporting him to their base in Warrenton.

The Coast Guard reminded anyone on the waters to have recent updated charts and properly functioning navigation equipment in order to ensure they are aware of any known shallow areas, and to be aware of tide conditions.

The man was evaluated and released without injuries.

 

 

