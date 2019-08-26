Coast Guard rescue 10-year-old with leg burns
The Coast Guard had to medevac a 10-year-old boy with burns from the Washington coast north of Grays Harbor.
According to a report, a call came in from Toleak Point in the Quillayute Needles National Wildlife Refuge, south of La Push.
The report of the burns came in from the National Parks Service just before 11pm on Friday and crews were sent to the scene.
According to the report, the boy reportedly had second degree burns on both feet and a portion of his left leg.
Due to the remote location, Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles sent a MH-65 rescue helicopter crew and airlifted the boy and his mother to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles.
The Coast Guard says that they encourage anyone exploring remote locations to use the buddy system and carry a cell phone or signaling device in case of an emergency.