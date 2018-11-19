Coast Guard pulls NOAA observer with severe pain off ship

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration observer had to be evacuated off a ship over the weekend.

The Coast Guard reports that aircrew from Sector Columbia river aircrew medically evacuated the ill man off the 252-foot factory trawler American Triumph as it was 30 miles off the Washington Coast.

A helicopter crew was able to safely hoist the 24-year-old man and flew him to awaiting emergency medical services before transporting him to Columbia Medical Hospital.

The man, who was acting as an observer for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, was reportedly suffering from severe abdominal pain.

“For mariners, an illness at sea can quickly become life threatening,” said Lt. j. g. Dave Strojny, the co-pilot for this mission. “Thankfully, we were able to get out there and expeditiously hoist the individual and deliver him to a higher level of medical care.”

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.