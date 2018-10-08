Coast Guard medivac cruise ship passenger

The US Coast Guard had to medivac a man off a cruise ship as it sailed off the Washington coast.

In a release, the Coast Guard tells KXRO that a helicopter crew was used to evacuate a 67-year-old man off a cruise ship as it was over 180 miles off the coast of the Columbia River.

A medevac request said that the passenger was showing symptoms of a diabetic emergency and potential stroke.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River brought the man to an air ambulance service crew at the Astoria Airport.

Once safe ashore, the man was transferred to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland for further care