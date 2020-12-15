      Weather Alert

Coast Guard medevacs man off commercial freighter off Washington coast

Dec 15, 2020 @ 7:59am

A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a man Monday who suffered a severe hand injury aboard a commercial freighter 135 miles off the Washington coast.

The Coast Guard received a call from Canadian dispatch in Victoria at 9:30 a.m., reporting a 39-year-old man aboard had injured his hand and leg during a fall.

The command center launched a Jayhawk helicopter from Sector Columbia River.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the rescue crew arrived on scene, hoisted the injured man, and proceeded to Astoria. 

The patient was transferred to awaiting EMS personnel at the airport just after 2 p.m. and they brought the patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital for a higher level of care.

