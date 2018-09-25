Closures of roads and other changes proposed for Wynoochee watershed

Comments are open on the Wynoochee Restoration & Road Management Project Proposal.

The Olympic National Forest has opened up the comment period on a proposal for forest management and restoration activities in the Wynoochee River watershed in north Grays Harbor.

In a release, they say that the Wynoochee River Watershed is a Tier 1 key watershed, which means it is expected “to provide, high-quality habitat for at-risk fish species, including salmon and bull trout”.

Documents state that clearcutting and road building in the 1900s impacted “the forest, riparian, and aquatic habitats” in the Wynoochee River watershed and other timber harvesting across the Olympic National Forest during that time contributed to a “drastic reduction of old growth habitat” for threatened species such as the northern spotted owl and marbled murrelet.

“A reduced road maintenance budget and a deteriorating road system threaten riparian and aquatic habitats.”

Options to speed up development of old growth habitat and improvement to the riparian habitat in the watershed include “thinning dense, second-growth forest stands to allow the remaining trees to grow faster and allowing a greater diversity of plants to establish in the understory”. In the process, they propose closing or decommissioning some aging roads that they say threaten the aquatic habitats and are of lesser priority for access and maintenance.

The proposal, with maps, is available for review and comment on the project website (hard copies are available upon request):

Major activities proposed include:

Accelerating the development of old-growth habitat on 5,000 acres of second-growth forest through commercial thinning.

Lowering the maintenance level of approximately 19 miles of road from maintenance level 3 (standard passenger car) to maintenance level 2 (high clearance vehicles) [2] .

Closing 45 miles and decommissioning (removing from the road system) 16 miles of open, maintenance level 2 (high clearance vehicles) roads. While decommissioning and closing roads would result in reduced access by motor vehicles, hiking and other non-motorized access would still be allowed in those corridors. Dispersed recreation opportunities such as pull-outs at junctions of decommissioned roads would be considered where it doesn’t pose risks to aquatic resources.

Decommissioning 52 miles (approximately half) of roads that are already closed to motor vehicles (maintenance level 1).

Converting 1.8 miles of forest road to trail.

The public is invited to comment on the process until October 30, 2018 with an expectation to have a preliminary Environmental Assessment available for review and a formal comment period in spring or summer of 2019. An additional comment period will follow.

“This is a project implementing a land management plan and is subject to subparts A and B of 36 CFR 218 (Project-level Pre-decisional Administrative Review (Objection) Process). Those submitting specific written comments will have the opportunity to participate in the future objection process. All comments will become a matter of public record. Electronic comments are preferred. “

To submit comments, visit the project website and click the “Comment/Object on Project” link under the Get Connected heading on the right.

Comments can also be mailed to: Yewah Lau, Hood Canal District Ranger, c/o Kim Crider, 1835 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia, WA 98512.

Additional information is available by contacting Kim Crider, Environmental Coordinator, at 360-956-2376 or kcrider@fs.fed.us.