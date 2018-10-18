Closures of Lonngren Pass scheduled Oct. 30-31

Drivers who may be planning on using the Lonngren Pass/State Route 109 Spur in Hoquiam on Halloween are encouraged to plan ahead for back-to-back daytime closures of the roadway this month.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the closures will allow crews to perform maintenance work and prepare for the winter storm season.

The SR 109 Spur will close to all traffic between US 101 and SR 109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 30-31.

Drivers will detour via US 101 and SR 109.

Advance notification and updates about maintenance and construction on state highways is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.