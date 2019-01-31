Clean audit for Montesano

The Washington State Auditor’s Office issued a clean report for the City of Montesano for 2016 and 2017.

In a release from the city they say a review of the city’s accountability and financial statements resulted in no significant findings and a clean report.

The state reported no significant issues were found in the area of accountability, with their review focusing on procurement, compliance with public works projects, cost allocations, payroll, self-insurance, open public meetings act, financial condition, and fiscal sustainability.

The audit of Montesano’s financial statements also resulted in a clean report with “no instances of non-compliance or other matters that are required to be reported under government auditing standards.”

“It is important to be good stewards of public funds and this report shows the work done by the current administration and staff” said Councilman Tyler Trimble, Chair of the Finance Committee.

Mayor Vini Samuel stated “It has been a turnaround from the four findings from years just prior, and it took a lot of hard work and dedication by Mr. Streeter, the Council and I to make it a reality. I am proud of all the work done to increase accountability and transparency in our city for our residents.”