Classroom training for food worker cards no longer offered in Aberdeen
Aberdeen, WA – Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Director Jeff Nelson says that due to the lack of participation and high administrative costs, his office will be discontinuing their regularly scheduled Washington State Food Worker Card Class that was held monthly in Aberdeen at the Health Department.
Nelson notes that online training for the cards have been available since 2011 and he adds that recent upgrades make the process more accessible and compatible with mobile devices and tablets, in addition to being offered in multiple languages,
He says that this is the primary way food workers now obtain and renew their cards.
In Pacific County, their Department of Community Development also highlights the online resource, while also stating that they offer in person classes once a month at each of their office locations.
“Classes are at 10 a.m. For North County, it’s held the 3rd Thursday of each month at the Courthouse Annex. For South County, it’s held the 1st Tuesday of each month at 7013 Sandridge (South County Admin Facility).”
Food workers can get a Washington State Food Worker Card online at https://www.foodworkercard.wa.gov/
This website is the only location that meets Washington State requirements for the training.
Anyone unable to access the website from personal devices has the opportunity to take the online course at Worksource Grays Harbor, located at 415 W. Wishkah Street, Suite 2D in Aberdeen.
Those that do not have an email or a payment card also have the option of taking the test online and paying with cash or check at the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health office, located at 100 W. Broadway, Suite 31 in Montesano.
Technical assistance for the online course is available by contacting the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division at (360) 249-4222 or by contacting the Washington State Food Worker Card Hotline at (253) 798-6145 or via email at help@foodworkercard.org.