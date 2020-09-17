Clam digs run into next week, but Sun-Tue are on late evening tides
Clam digging has been extended into next week, and the switch from AM to PM tides is taking place in the midst of this current string of dates.
State shellfish managers announced that the current clam digs, that started on Wednesday, will proceed into Tuesday after toxin tests have shown that local clams are safe to eat.
AM clam tides will run through Saturday, but starting on Sunday the dates move into the evening.
As a reminder, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife remind diggers that Copalis and Mocrocks are opening on alternate days.
Officials state that there are now new signs at the Copalis and Mocrocks beach approach roads that identify the beach to ensure that those visiting the area are on a beach that is open.
The confirmed opening dates are:
AM TIDES ONLY
- Sept. 16, Wednesday, 6:17 am, -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Sept. 17, Thursday, 6:58 am, -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Sept. 18, Friday, 7:39 am, -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Sept. 19, Saturday, 8:19 am, -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
PM TIDES ONLY
- Sept. 20, Sunday, 9:43 pm, -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Sept. 21, Monday, 10:37 pm, -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Sept. 22, Tuesday, 11:37 pm, -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Tentative Dates
- Oct. 16, Friday, 7:00 pm, -0.7; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 17, Saturday, 7:47 pm, -1.3; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Oct. 18, Sunday, 8:35 pm, -1.5; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 19, Monday, 9:24 pm, -1.4; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Oct. 20, Tuesday, 10:16 pm, -1.0; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 21, Wednesday, 11:12 pm, -0.5; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Oct. 31, Saturday, 7:26 pm, 0.0; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 1, Sunday, 6:59 pm, -0.1; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 2, Monday, 7:33 pm, -0.1; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Nov. 3, Tuesday, 8:08 pm, -0.1; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 13, Friday, 4:58 pm, -0.3; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 14, Saturday, 5:45 pm, -1.3; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Nov. 15, Sunday, 6:32 pm, -1.7; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 16, Monday, 7:19 pm, -1.8; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Nov. 17, Tuesday, 8:06 pm, -1.6; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 18, Wednesday, 8:56 pm, -1.1; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Nov. 19, Thursday, 9:47 pm, -0.5; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 1, Tuesday, 7:14 pm, -0.4; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 2, Wednesday, 7:51 pm, -0.4; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 3, Thursday, 8:30 pm, -0.3; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 4, Friday, 9:12 pm, -0.1; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 12, Saturday, 4:44 pm, -0.8; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 13, Sunday, 5:32 pm, -1.4; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 14, Monday, 6:19 pm, -1.7; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 15, Tuesday, 7:05pm, -1.7; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 16, Wednesday, 7:50 pm, -1.5; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 17, Thursday, 8:35 pm, -1.0; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 18, Friday, 9:21 pm, -0.4; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 28, Monday, 5:43 pm, -0.2; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 29, Tuesday, 6:20 pm, -0.5; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 30, Wednesday, 6:57 pm, -0.7; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 31, Thursday, 7:34 pm, -0.7; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
From WDFW:
RAZOR CLAM MANAGEMENT UPDATE: Our annual presentation that includes a review of the 2019-20 season and the findings from our summer 2020 Razor Clam Stock Assessment is now online. Feel free to read through it and let us know if you have any questions or comments. It can be found at: https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams#management
MARINE TOXIN UPDATE: Listed below are the most recent marine toxin levels, as announced by the Washington Department of Health (WDOH). As you can see, these samples are all below the action level for Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning (ASP) from Domoic Acid, Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) and Diarrhetic Shellfish Poison (DSP).
Recall, before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, WDOH protocol requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level (20 ppm for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for PSP; and 16 µg/100g for DSP).
Note that only razor clam meat tissue is tested.
The following are the results from the second round (on all beaches) and third round (only at Long Beach and Twin Harbors) of tests.
These samples were all collected on 9/9/2020 or 9/10/2020.
Long Beach Reserve (north):
- domoic acid = 5 ppm
- PSP = none detected
- DSP = none detected
Twin Harbors Area CL (middle):
- domoic acid = 5 ppm
- PSP = none detected
- DSP = none detected
Copalis Area XL (middle)
- domoic acid = 4 ppm
- PSP = none detected
- DSP = none detected
Mocrocks Area CP (middle)
- domoic acid = 2 ppm
- PSP = none detected
- DSP = none detected
For more information on razor clams, including how seasons are set, population sampling techniques and how to dig, clean and cook razor clams please see the following link: https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams
For more information on marine toxins, see the following links: