Clam digs return Thursday; start on evenings, switch to mornings

Clam digs return tomorrow and switch from evening to morning during the openings.

The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife announced that razor clam diggers can return to local beaches for a four-day opening beginning Thursday, March 21 and extending through the weekend.

State shellfish managers approved the dig on evening low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates, and low tides:

Evening tide, no digging is allowed before noon:

March 21, Thursday, 7:48 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Mocrocks

Switch to a.m. tides, no digging is allowed after noon:

March 22, Friday, 8:14 a.m.; -0.2 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, Kalaloch

March 23, Saturday, 9:01 a.m.; -0.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis, Kalaloch

March 24, Sunday, 9:49 a.m.; -0.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, Kalaloch

Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, says that weather might make digging a little more challenging, but that shouldn’t stop residents from heading to the beach.

“While diggers should be prepared for both rain and sunshine, spring is a great time to gather clams and share a fun experience on the beach with friends and family,” said Ayres.

Ayres recommends that diggers hit the beach about an hour or two before low tide for the best results.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2018-19 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license (starting at $9.70) to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

More information is available on WDFW’s razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/.