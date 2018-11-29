Clam digs return Dec. 6

Clam digging returns to local beaches for a four-day opening starting December 6.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the evening digs following recent toxin tests and State shellfish managers say that the clams are safe to eat.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates, and evening low tides:

Dec. 6, Thursday, 6:01 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 7, Friday, 6:40 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 8, Saturday, 7:16 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 9, Sunday, 7:53 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

No digging will be allowed on any beach before noon.

Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, recommends that diggers hit the beach about an hour or two before low tide for the best results.

Diggers want to be sure to come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly in the fall when the best low tides come after dark, he added.

WDFW has tentatively scheduled another dig for Dec. 20-23, pending results of future toxin tests.

More information on planned digs can be found on WDFW’s razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2018-19 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

*Photo property of Jones Photo Collection