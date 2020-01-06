Clam digs approved this week on evening tides
The first razor clam digs of 2020 have been approved.
The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife have approved these first digs of the decade after toxin tests we done on the local clams.
Diggers can return to ocean beaches for seven days of evening digging beginning Jan. 8.
The approved dig is for the following beaches, dates and low tides:
- January 8, Wednesday, 5:05 pm -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- January 9, Thursday, 5:47 pm -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- January 10, Friday, 6:29 pm -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- January 11, Saturday, 7:11 pm -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- January 12, Sunday, 7:53 pm -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- January 13, Monday, 8:36 pm -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- January 14, Tuesday, 9:20 pm -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
No digging is allowed before noon for allowed digs, when low tide occurs in the evening.
“Our great razor clam digging is continuing right into the new year,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “We saw some impressive harvest opportunities last year and expect more of the same to ring in 2020.”
In order to ensure conservation of clams for future generations, WDFW sets tentative razor clam seasons that are based on the results from an annual coast-wide razor clam stock assessment and by considering harvest to date.
Proposed razor clam digs for Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks include:
- January 21, Tuesday, 4:23 pm -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- January 22, Wednesday, 5:10 pm -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- January 23, Thursday, 5:53 pm -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- January 24, Friday, 6:32 pm -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- January 25, Saturday, 7:08 pm -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- January 26, Sunday, 7:42 pm -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 6, Thursday, 4:40 pm -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- February 7, Friday, 5:26 pm -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 8, Saturday, 6:09 pm -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- February 9, Sunday, 6:51 pm -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 10, Monday, 7:32 pm -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- February 11, Tuesday, 8:13 pm -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 12, Wednesday, 8:55 pm -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- February 20, Thursday, 4:54 pm 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 21, Friday, 5:35 pm -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- February 22, Saturday, 6:11 pm -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 23, Sunday, 6:44 pm -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Final approval of the tentatively scheduled openings will depend on whether results of marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.
For a full list of proposed razor clam digs on Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches through February, as well as additional details, visit the razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams#current. WDFW authorizes each dig independently after getting the results of marine toxin testing.
Additional safety considerations are important this time of year. “Diggers want to be sure to come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly at this time of year when low tides come at dusk and after dark,” said Ayres. “Diggers can also start gathering clams an hour or two before the tide, which on some days allows folks to enjoy daylight for most of their time on the beach.”
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2019-20 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.
Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.