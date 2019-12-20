Clam digs approved surrounding the Christmas holiday
Leading into the end of 2019, more clam diggers will be able to hit local beaches.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that razor clam diggers can return to ocean beaches for five days of digging beginning Dec. 23 and continuing through Dec. 29 with a break in the middle for the Christmas holiday.
State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the dig on evening low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.
“Five days of digging, four beach – es, three flashlights . . . and ext-ra batt-er-ies,” sang Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager.
“So, OK, the old holiday song doesn’t quite fit, but this is going to be fun,” added Ayres, as he conveyed the news on new digs.
The approved dig is for the following beaches, dates and low tides:
- December 23, Monday, 4:35 pm, -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- December 26, Thursday, 6:47 pm, -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- December 27, Friday, 7:26 pm, -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- December 28, Saturday, 8:05 pm, -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- December 29, Sunday, 8:43 pm, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
No digging is allowed before noon for allowed digs, when low tide occurs in the evening.
In order to ensure conservation of clams for future generations, WDFW sets tentative razor clam seasons that are based on the results from an annual coast-wide razor clam stock assessment and by considering harvest to date. WDFW authorizes each dig independently after getting the results of marine toxin testing. Final approval of the tentatively scheduled openings will depend on whether results of marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.
Ayres notes that low tides around New Years are not low enough for successful razor clam harvest, so digging will not open then.
“We also avoided scheduling a dig on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve, as we have found that past participation on those days is really light,” added Ayres. “We are hoping more people will be able to participate by extending the dig further into the next weekend instead.”
Additional safety considerations are important this time of year.
“Diggers want to be sure to come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly at this time of year when low tides come at dusk and after dark,” said Ayres.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2019-20 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.
Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.
Proposed razor clam digs for Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks include:
- January 8, Wednesday, 5:05 pm -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- January 9, Thursday, 5:47 pm -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- January 10, Friday, 6:29 pm -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- January 11, Saturday, 7:11 pm -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- January 12, Sunday, 7:53 pm -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- January 13, Monday, 8:36 pm -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- January 14, Tuesday, 9:20 pm -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- January 21, Tuesday, 4:23 pm -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- January 22, Wednesday, 5:10 pm -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- January 23, Thursday, 5:53 pm -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- January 24, Friday, 6:32 pm -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- January 25, Saturday, 7:08 pm -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- January 26, Sunday, 7:42 pm -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 6, Thursday, 4:40 pm -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- February 7, Friday, 5:26 pm -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 8, Saturday, 6:09 pm -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- February 9, Sunday, 6:51 pm -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 10, Monday, 7:32 pm -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- February 11, Tuesday, 8:13 pm -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 12, Wednesday, 8:55 pm -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- February 20, Thursday, 4:54 pm 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 21, Friday, 5:35 pm -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- February 22, Saturday, 6:11 pm -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 23, Sunday, 6:44 pm -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Final approval of the tentatively scheduled openings will depend on whether results of marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.